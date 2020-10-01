Arizona health department says all counties have met Covid benchmarks

Clears way for opening all businesses

The Arizona health Department says that all counties have met Covid benchmarks and as such will look toward allowing businesses including indoor gyms, bars, and movie theaters to safely reopen.





The case count is toward the lower end of the extreme.





The weather is breaking from the summer heat and the state is a magnet for midwestern "snowbirds". The weather is breaking from the summer heat and the state is a magnet for midwestern "snowbirds".



It also has seen a lot of influx of transplants during the Covid as well as new businesses. It also has seen a lot of influx of transplants during the Covid as well as new businesses. WalletHub today released its report on the Cities Whose August Unemployment Rates Are Bouncing Back Most . Arizona had 8 cities in the top 20.





The state is listed as one of the key battleground states in the upcoming election. In 2016, Trump defeated Clinton by 48.1% vs 44.6%. Real Clear Politics has a compilation of polls showing Biden at 48.9% and Trump at 45.2%.

















Arizona is also my families home town over the last 19 years.