The latest International Atomic Energy Agency report shows Iran edging closer to developing a nuclear weapon

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters with the article on the latest from the IAE, on a further breach of Tehran's deal with major powers.

  • Iran has started enriching uranium at its underground Natanz plant
  • using a second type of advanced centrifuge, the IR-4
"On 15 March 2021, the Agency verified that Iran began feeding the cascade of 174 IR-4 centrifuges already installed at FEP with natural UF6," 

The International Atomic Energy Agency in the United Nations nuclear 'watchdog'. More here at Reuters report. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose