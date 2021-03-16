The latest International Atomic Energy Agency report shows Iran edging closer to developing a nuclear weapon
Reuters with the article on the latest from the IAE, on a further breach of Tehran's deal with major powers.
- Iran has started enriching uranium at its underground Natanz plant
- using a second type of advanced centrifuge, the IR-4
"On 15 March 2021, the Agency verified that Iran began feeding the cascade of 174 IR-4 centrifuges already installed at FEP with natural UF6,"
The International Atomic Energy Agency in the United Nations nuclear 'watchdog'. More here at Reuters report.