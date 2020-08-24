AUDJPY bouncing off key weekly trend line

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

AUDJPY

AUDJPY is the go to  global risk on and risk off pair. When the world is feeling risk averse we see the AUDJPY falling. This week starts very quiet, but with risk marginally tilted on. 

Equity futures higher..

AUDJPY
But yields lower... Strikes a cautionary note)
Bonds
AUDJPY bouncing off key trendlne

Futures
Personally, I would need to see more risk on sentiment to lean against it. The risk on rally is looking pretty stretched to me now.  Still, worth looking at it in case we get a clear risk sentiment shift this week. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose