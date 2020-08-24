AUDJPY bouncing off key weekly trend line

AUDJPY

AUDJPY is the go to global risk on and risk off pair. When the world is feeling risk averse we see the AUDJPY falling. This week starts very quiet, but with risk marginally tilted on.





Equity futures higher..













AUDJPY bouncing off key trendlne



Personally, I would need to see more risk on sentiment to lean against it. The risk on rally is looking pretty stretched to me now. Still, worth looking at it in case we get a clear risk sentiment shift this week.

But yields lower... Strikes a cautionary note)