AUD/USD target update: 0.80 by the end of Q3 & 0.82 by the end of the year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Info comes via Westpac's latest projection for the Australian dollar

WPAC have a base case for a higher trend for AUD, with forecasts as per the headline to this post. Analysts summarise AUD impacts as follows.

Positives:
  • Australia has had 40 consecutive monthly trade surpluses
  • record 8 consecutive quarter of current account surpluses
  • The anticipation of synchronised global recovery over 2021 should be a positive for AUD
Not-so-positives, noting that AUD has been the weakest G10 currency over the past month
  • reflecting the RBA's aggressive balance sheet expansion (QE exceeding the pace of debt issuance)
  • and perhaps also investor anticipation of China-related headwinds for Australian exports and FDI beyond the current resources boom
  •  Australia's sluggish vaccine rollout also puts a limit on the breadth of economic recovery from the pandemic
WPAC say range trade may persist for some time before finally breaking topside towards their forecasts. 

AUD daily chart:
AUD USD daily chart 08 June 2021

