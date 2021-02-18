AUD/USD testing its overnight high after the jobs report

The employment report showed continued job gains:

AUD had gained heading into the data release ....

And its now on approach to its overnight high:









AUD has been more responsive to global developments rather than local data but this report should act a supportive factor for the currency.





Yesterday an RBA official (Assistant Governor Kent) said the currency would be higher if not for RBA policy. It was a flaccid attempt at jawboning if that's what it was, it sounded more like a cry for help than a central bank expressing its resolve for a lower currency. Kent was repeating the sentiment expressed by Governor Lowe in earlier days.



