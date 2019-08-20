Aussie modestly higher ahead of European markets open

Major currencies are mostly little changed overall

The aussie is holding a little higher after the RBA minutes release continued to suggest that the central bank will likely stay on hold at its September meeting.













The kiwi is also lifted higher as such but the rest of the major currencies remain more subdued to start the new day. Changes against the dollar are less than 0.1% and the trading ranges remain relatively narrow ahead of European trading.





As for risk sentiment, equities are hold more steady around flat levels awaiting for fresh direction. With the market focus slowly shifting towards Jackson Hole, only trade headlines will matter at this point in between now and then.





Looking ahead, do continue to keep an eye on the bond market in the days ahead. Treasury yields are holding a little lower currently and a bigger drop may see other asset classes start reacting more profoundly once again.



