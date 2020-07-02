Australia AiG Construction PMI for June: 35.5 (prior 24.9)

Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index

More than a 10 point rise on the month - high five! Oh, wait, deep, deep contractionary measure still for this sector.

(most) Sub measures higher, employment gains mover than 11 points for example,
  • BUT …. wages sub index down 
AUD barely moving. 

PMIs for Australia in June out earlier in the week:

