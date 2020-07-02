Australia AiG Construction PMI for June: 35.5 (prior 24.9)
Australian Industry Group Performance of Construction Index
More than a 10 point rise on the month - high five! Oh, wait, deep, deep contractionary measure still for this sector.
(most) Sub measures higher, employment gains mover than 11 points for example,
- BUT …. wages sub index down
AUD barely moving.
---
PMIs for Australia in June out earlier in the week:
- Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for June: 51.5 (prior 41.6)
- Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for June (final): 51.2 (vs. preliminary 49.8 & prior 44.0)