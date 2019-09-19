Australia August Employment Change: +34.7K (vs. expected 15K), U/e rate 5.3% (5.2% expected)

Those two above are the 'headline' figures for the Australian employment report

Employment Change, +34.7K .... good beat

expected 15K, prior 41.1K

Unemployment Rate, 5.3% .... comes in at a miss

expected 5.2%, prior 5.2%

Full Time Employment Change, -15.5K - will take some of the gloss off the jobs growth result

prior was 34.5K

Part Time Employment Change, +50.2K

prior was 6.7K

Participation Rate, 66.2% - job market growth attracting more into the labour market - this a record participation rate which should take some of the sting out of the u/e rate increase

expected 66.0%, prior was 66.1%





More, trend figures etc. (the above are the 'seasonally adjusted data, which the market pays immediate attention to):

trend unemployment 5.3%

trend participation rate 66.2

trend monthly employment increased by around 22,000

Full-time employment increased by just over 7,000

part-time employment increased by an estimated 15,000

trend monthly hours worked increased by 0.1%

trend monthly underemployment rate 8.5%

trend underutilisation rate increased by 0.2 percentage points over the past year, comes in at 13.8%











more to come





