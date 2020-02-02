Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI (final for January) 49.6 (up from preliminary of 49.1)

The December reading was 49.2, so an improvement on that also.

The 'key findings' from the report:

Business conditions worsened slightly again in the Australian manufacturing sector during January.

New orders continued to fall, albeit at a softer pace amid growth in new export business.

The rate of decline in output accelerated, however.

Meanwhile, the impact of the bush fires on supply chains continued, leading to further delays in the delivery of inputs.

And, right down the bottom of the report (the final line):

However, sentiment dipped and was one of the lowest recorded by the survey to date



