Australia CPI for 2Q 0.6% vs 0.5% estimate

Australia CPI for 2Q 2019


CPI YoY for Australia rises to 1.6% from 1.5% last month
  • CPI 2Q 0.6% versus 0.5% estimate. Last 0.0% 
  • CPI YoY 1.6% versus 1.5% estimate. Last 1.3%
  • Trimmed Mean QoQ 0.4% versus 0.4% estimate. Last 0.3%
  • Trimmed Mean YoY 1.6% versus 1.5% estimate. Last 1.6%
  • Weighted Median QoQ 0.4% versus 0.4% estimate. Last 0.1%
  • Weighted Median YoY 1.2% versus 1.2% estimate. Last revised to 1.4% from 1.2%
AUDUSD was trading at 0.6862 just before the release. 

The AUDUSD had moved higher after the higher than expected CPI data and currently trades at 0.6884, up about 22 pips from the pre-release level.  
