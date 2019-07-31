Australia CPI for 2Q 0.6% vs 0.5% estimate
Australia CPI for 2Q 2019
AUDUSD was trading at 0.6862 just before the release.
- CPI 2Q 0.6% versus 0.5% estimate. Last 0.0%
- CPI YoY 1.6% versus 1.5% estimate. Last 1.3%
- Trimmed Mean QoQ 0.4% versus 0.4% estimate. Last 0.3%
- Trimmed Mean YoY 1.6% versus 1.5% estimate. Last 1.6%
- Weighted Median QoQ 0.4% versus 0.4% estimate. Last 0.1%
- Weighted Median YoY 1.2% versus 1.2% estimate. Last revised to 1.4% from 1.2%
The AUDUSD had moved higher after the higher than expected CPI data and currently trades at 0.6884, up about 22 pips from the pre-release level.