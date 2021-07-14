Australia data - Westpac Consumer Confidence Index (July) +1.5% m/m (vs. prior -5.2%)

Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for July up 1.5% to 108.8

prior -5.2% m/m to 107.2

Confidence in Sydney (under lockdown now and for the coming weeks) was a huge drag on the results, down move than 13% on the month ... but more than made up for higher elsewhere.

Westpac's survey was conducted July 5-9, during the lock-down in Sydney and restrictions elsewhere across the state (NSW) and prior to the tighter restrictions (announced July 9).

