Australia February business confidence 16 (prior 10) and business conditions 15 (prior 7) 

National Australia Bank business survey for the month

The two headlines from the survey are:

business confidence 16 (prior revised to 12 from 10)

business conditions 15 (prior revised to 9 from 7)

Both showing marked improvement.





Key sub-measures higher for the month:

trading conditions+8 points

employment index +5 points

profitability +4 points.

Says NAB:

Employment conditions remain strong, starting to see an uptrend in hiring and investment

Businesses are again expanding their workforce, which is key for supporting the labor market recovery

economic recovery has very strong momentum and even though government support is tapering











