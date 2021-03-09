Australia February business confidence 16 (prior 10) and business conditions 15 (prior 7) 

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

National Australia Bank business survey for the month

The two headlines from the survey are:
  • business confidence 16 (prior revised to 12 from 10) 
  • business conditions 15 (prior revised to 9 from 7)  
Both showing marked improvement. 

Key sub-measures higher for the month:
  • trading conditions+8 points
  • employment index +5 points
  • profitability +4 points.
Says NAB:
  • Employment conditions remain strong, starting to see an uptrend in hiring and investment 
  • Businesses are again expanding their workforce, which is key for supporting the labor market recovery
  • economic recovery has very strong momentum and even though government support is tapering



