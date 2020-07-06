Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for June: 0.6% m/m (prior -1.2%)

Monthly CPI indicator

+0.6% m/m and +0.7% y/y



prior -1.2% m/m and +0.1% y/y

trimmed mean +0.5% m/m & +0.9% y/y

prior trimmed mean -0.3% m/m & +0.5% y/y (prior 1.1%)

Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.

---

The bigger news from Australia is of course the acceleration of the virus outbreak, specifically in the city of Melbourne. Which has led to a new restricition being imposed, that is this is not a winding back, this is a new one:



127 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. New high for this wave.





Weekend:





