Australia - Melbourne Institute monthly CPI inflation for June: 0.6% m/m (prior -1.2%)

Monthly CPI indicator   

+0.6% m/m and +0.7% y/y

  • prior -1.2% m/m and +0.1% y/y

trimmed mean +0.5% m/m & +0.9% y/y

  • prior trimmed mean -0.3% m/m & +0.5% y/y (prior 1.1%)

  • Official CPI data is once a quarter in Australia, this monthly guide is a good heads up for the quarterly data.

The bigger news from Australia is of course the acceleration of the virus outbreak, specifically in the city of Melbourne. Which has led to a new restricition being imposed, that is this is not a winding back, this is a new one:
127 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. New high for this wave.

Weekend:

