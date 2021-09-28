Australia & NZ coronavirus update - new record daily high in state of Victoria

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

  • Victoria 867 and a new record high
  • NSW 863, the new daily count appears to have well and truly peaked. 
  • New Zealand 8 new cases today, continuing low


Its a race to get vaccinations done, which will take pressure off healthcare systems (vaccinated people are much, much less likely to suffer severe cases needing hospitalisation, perhaps ICU treatment and even ventilation ... with the truly unfortunate dying). Oz and NZ are also on track to ease restrictions as vax rates rise, helping Q4 economic growth to bounce back after a soft Q3.  

