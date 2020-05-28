Australia Private Capital Expenditure for Q1 2020: -1.6% q/q (expected -2.6%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australian capex data 

Headline is % q/q
  • expected -2.6% q/q, prior -2.8%
Building capex -1.1%
  • Plant, machine capex -2.3%
Estimates for spending ahead:
  • 2019/20 115.4bn AUD (-3.8% than the estimate in the prior quarter)
  • 2020/21 90.89bn AUD (-8.8% from the prior estimate last quarter)
Australia capex estimate 2 6 2019 2020 2021 
I suspect Q2 will be even woirse. But, for now, that headline spend down 1.6% and not as bad as expected should provide a bit of relief. Anyone who digs into the estimates though will not be impressed.  
---
Background:
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose