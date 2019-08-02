Australia retail sales for June 0.4 % versus 0.3% estimate
Australia retail sales for June
- Australia retail sales X inflation QoQ 0.2% versus 0.3% estimate. Last month -0.1%
- retail sales MoM for June 0.4% versus 0.3% estimate. Last month 0.1%
- food +0.1% versus -0.3% last month
- household goods +0.2% versus 0.4% last month
- apparel 2.0% versus 0.2% last month
- department stores -0.6% versus -0.2% last month
- other retailing +0.6% versus +0.5% last month
- cafés, restaurants +0.5% versus +0.5% last month
For the second quarter
- food -0.4% versus -0.1% in the first quarter
- household goods +0.1% versus -0.8% in the first quarter
- apparel +0.7% versus +0.2% in the first quarter
- department stores +1.4% versus -1.0% in the first quarter
- other retailing +0.4% versus +0.2% in the first quarter
- cafés, restaurants +0.5% versus +0.9% in the first quarter