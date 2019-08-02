Australia retail sales for June 0.4 % versus 0.3% estimate

Australia retail sales for June









Australia retail sales X inflation QoQ 0.2% versus 0.3% estimate. Last month -0.1%



retail sales MoM for June 0.4% versus 0.3% estimate. Last month 0.1%



food +0.1% versus -0.3% last month



household goods +0.2% versus 0.4% last month



apparel 2.0% versus 0.2% last month



department stores -0.6% versus -0.2% last month



other retailing +0.6% versus +0.5% last month



cafés, restaurants +0.5% versus +0.5% last month



For the second quarter

