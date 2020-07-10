Australia: Victoria chief medical officer says expects new virus cases to plateau in the next week

This comes after a jump to 288 new cases seen in the state today

The ongoing situation isn't adding much positivity to risk and the aussie on the day, and this will be something that market participants will watch out for in the coming week now that they have associated a timeline for the virus progression.





In any case, just be reminded that Melbourne is going to observe a six-week lockdown so this won't be a case of things being a disaster if the cases aren't reaching a peak in the next week or two just yet.





The lockdown in Melbourne is expected to cost the economy A$1 billion a week.