Australia - Victoria state 282 new cases of coronavirus reported today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

25 deaths added to the toll

Victoria is the centre of the outbreak in Australia, other areas are reporting numbers in the single digits or tens. If not zero. 

Still high in Vic. but not as bad as the 700+ numbers from a few weeks back. Vic is Australia's second most populous state.

Victoria
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose