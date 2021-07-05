Australia weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: 107.8 (vs. prior 112.2)
The weekly survey of consumer sentiment in Australia, down to its lowest since the first week of April this year
Sydney, Australia's largest city of more than 5 million people, was in lockdown the entire week. The lockdown is scheduled to finish at the end of this week but with cases staying persistently high (by Australian standards) developments are being watched anxiously.
ANZ comment:
- The drop wasn't confined to areas under COVID restrictions. It fell by 8.9% in Sydney and 1.6% in the rest of NSW. Brisbane (-7.7%), Melbourne (-2.7%) and Adelaide (-6.5%).