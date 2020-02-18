Australia - Westpac leading indicator for January: 0.05% (prior +0.01%)

This release does not tend to have much of an immediate impact on the AUD. Nevertheless, a useful indicator for the economy ahead (it has been persistently indicating sub trend growth).

The prior revised down from 0.05%.





The six month annualised growth rate in the Westpac- Melbourne Institute Leading Index

(indicates the likely pace of economic activity relative to trend three to nine months into the future)

fell from -0.28% in December to -0.46% in January.



WPAC add: