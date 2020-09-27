Australia will continue to underwrite major domestic air routes for the rest of the year

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

When I say 'Australia' I refer to Australian taxpayers of course.

The Australian government has decided on a further extension of support measures for airlines. Further details will be announced later today.

Also from Oz, the second largest city of Melbourne will have COVID-19 related restrictions marginally eased today with a plan for further easing on October 19. Nationally the wage support package is being reduced today, from 1500AUD a fortnight to 1200. 

