AUD/USD at the best levels of the day





The Australian dollar is climbing with the improving mood in markets today and the weakening US dollar.





The release of 13F filings has brought out some animal spirits, especially in precious metals. That's helped to lift AUD/USD by 40 pips to 0.7212.





The hourly chart (above) shows the break above minor resistance in the 0.7190 range and clear sailing above up to 0.7240.