Australian GDP data for Q2 due tomorrow - forecasts downgraded after export miss

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The net exports data is here from earlier: 

This was a worse result than in Q1 and below central estimates I had seen (-0.8%).

Via Westpac (in brief), analysts at the bank expecting a line-ball result:
  • Exports contracted ... resource shipments hampered by disruptions (maintenance and weather).
  • Imports up ... mirroring the recovery in domestic demand
  • Public demand remains a growth engine
  • Our Q2 GDP forecast has been downgraded, lowered from 0.5%qtr to 0.1%qtr, 8.8%yr.
  • Risks remain and appear to be tilted to the downside.
  • the combination of a sharp drag from both net exports and from inventories 
Bolding is mine. 

