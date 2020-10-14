Australian jobs report due Thursday 15 October 2020 at 0030 GMT - preview

Australian labour market report for September

Employment Change: K expected -40K, prior +111K

Unemployment Rate: 7.0% expected %, prior 6.8%

Full Time Employment Change: K prior was 36.2K

Part Time Employment Change: K prior was 74.8K

Participation Rate: % expected 64.8%, prior was 64.8%

The past three months have seen a solid rebound for jobs, but that is expected to have come to a halt in these September figures.

You can see above the consensus is for a big drop in jobs on the month and a higher unemployment rate.

RBA Gov Lowe speaks at the top of the hour (about 10 minutes, just under) where he is once again expected to emphasise support for the about market as a top priority.
























