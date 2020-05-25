Australian PM to speak today - will say economy needs to come out of intensive care
Australian PM Morrison to flag the winding back of government assistance for the economy in his speech today
Reuters have sighted extracts of the speech:
- "At some point you've got to get your economy out of intensive care"
- "You've got to get it off the medication before it becomes too accustomed to it."
The PM to speak during the Sydney afternoon - once I have a specific time to expect it I'll post it separately.