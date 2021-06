Expected 0.4% m/m, prior 1.1%

After last week's stunning employment report retail sales will be looked to for the strength of the consumer.





There will be some impact from the lockdown in Australia's 2nd city, Melbourne. This could swing the number either way though as it came late in the month, and there was a 'stockpile' bout of purchasing ahead of the 7 (and then extended to 14-day) lockdown.