Australian state of Victoria confirms +270 new cases of coronavirus

This is the third worst day of the pandemic so far for any Australian state.

+270 cases overnight

previous day was +177

brings the state total to 1803

Via local media, the case curve in Victoria (Vic is Australia's 2nd most populous state)





In Victoria:

85 in hospital now



26 in ICU



21 on ventilators



Given the explosion in numbers evident in that graph hospitalisations will surge higher in the next week or so





Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, is now beginning to see a tick higher in cases. Not anywhere near the extent of Victoria's but its no time to get complacent. The state immediately to the north of NSW, Queensland has banned visitors from two of Sydney's hotspot areas. It takes resources to police such a limited ban, if it the areas of concern grow then Qld may shut its border to NSW again.