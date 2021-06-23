Australia's largest city of Sydney seeing accelerated new COVID-19 cases - further restrictions incoming

+13 since 8pm last night, a significant jump (for Sydney). This 13 will, officially, be included in the numbers tomorrow.

10 is the number for today announced

This will prompt further tightening in restricitons.





Yep - New restrictions for Sydney, Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong, Shellharbour.

Also:

local government areas of the City of Sydney, Waverley, Randwick, Canada Bay, Inner West, Bayside and Woollahra can not travel outside of metropolitan Sydney for non-essential activities





Meanwhile in New Zealand, capital city Wellington has raised its alert level, also imposed tighter restrictions. Concerns there fuelled by an infected Australian visiting the city.





Australia's vaccination rollout is relatively slow, with supply issues and also population hesitancy.











