Newswire reports "Australia's New South Wales reports biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases for 2021"

The numbers are not breaking, they came out a good few minutes ago but posting this as Reuters (with the "biggest daily rise") headline will not be the only global media with reports such as this.

In a global context 38 is a drop in the bucket, but in Australia there is very little tolerance for new case numbers such as this. Internal borders to NSW are shut (mostly), Sydney's lockdown has been extended (July 16 is the scheduled end ... let's see how that goes I am guessing nope) and the economic costs mount.





Sydney is NSW capital and Australia's largest city.



