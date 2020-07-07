Australia's Victoria state premier: Strict steps needed to avoid 'tragedy'

Comments by Australia's Victoria state premier, Daniel Andrews

Will provide government support to businesses in lockdown

Requesting further support from federal government

The situation now is more challenging than some months ago

Going back to lockdown is arguably the worst thing from an economical perspective and that is weighing on the aussie currently. The currency is dragged down to session lows now following the announcement earlier, with AUD/USD down to 0.6955 currently.





The only bright spot is that this is only affecting Melbourne and not a nationwide issue, but it will still significantly slow down the economic reopening across the country surely.



