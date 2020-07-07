Australia's Victoria state premier to hold press conference at 0515 GMT
Is a statewide lockdown incoming?That has been rumoured earlier in the day here and amid the recent spike in cases across the state, it may very well be the case to try and stop the spread of the outbreak from turning into something more drastic.
Just be mindful of this as it may have a further impact on the aussie later today.
Update: A 6-week lockdown in Melbourne is expected to be announced. I can't see how that will be good news for the aussie whatsoever.