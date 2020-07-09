Bank with a year end EUR/USD forecast of 1.12 says that might have to change

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The euro recovery has prompted renewed interest in the biggest FX pair. This from the past few hours:

In brief remarks via Scotia, who have an end 2020 projection for the pair at 1.12
  • Clearly at this point, European Union countries have made more progress than ... the US
  • (US) economic trends are lagging noticeably
  • forecast for the euro may change to the upside due to "improving Eurozone economic signals and the mishandling of the U.S.' virus response"

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose