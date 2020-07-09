Bank with a year end EUR/USD forecast of 1.12 says that might have to change

The euro recovery has prompted renewed interest in the biggest FX pair. This from the past few hours:

In brief remarks via Scotia, who have an end 2020 projection for the pair at 1.12

Clearly at this point, European Union countries have made more progress than ... the US

(US) economic trends are lagging noticeably

forecast for the euro may change to the upside due to "improving Eurozone economic signals and the mishandling of the U.S.' virus response"





