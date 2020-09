Could see some volatility

Be aware. The month end/quarter end London fixing is ahead at 11 AM ET/1500 GMT. That can cause some extra volatility as orders are filled by banks.





The GBPUSD is already surging to the upside. USDCHF as just push below its 200 hour moving average at 0.92086. The EURUSD and USDJPY are also on the move in the dollar selling direction.