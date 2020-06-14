Beijing partial shut down imposed after new coronavirus outbreak at market

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Apart from that how was the weekend? 

Parts of Beijing are back in reimposed lockdown
  • A cluster of locally transmitted coronavirus cases emerged in an outbreak linked to a major wholesale food market
  • "dozens" of cases
  • linked to the Xinfadi food market in the Southern Fengtai district (the area has  more than 2 million residents, 11 residential compounds. Nearby schools have been closed).
  • Movement restrictions reinstated across Beijing, and other measures brought back (sports, tourism restrictions)
