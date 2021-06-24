Biden says we have an infrastructure deal



There has been indications of the bipartisan deal being approved by the White House. There is expected to be an infrastructure ceremony today.

Republican US Sen. Portman is adding:

The infrastructure deal is a good compromise that will help American people



The infrastructure deal has no new taxes



Republican Sen. Collins:



Both sides agreed on a price tag, scope and how to pay for infrastructure deal.



Infrastructure deal shows the world, that America can get things done

Pres. Biden promised that he would look to bring both sides of the aisle together. This may be an easier battle given infrastructure investments tend to be bipartisan. Nevertheless, there were political hurdles that seems to have been conquered.





The NASDAQ index is currently up 127 points after making a new all-time high of 14414.46. The price is currently at 14399.







The S&P index is also trading higher and had a record. It trades at 4267.60+25.8 points or 0.61%. The high price reached 4271.20. That is a new all-time high.





