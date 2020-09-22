Biden trade adviser says he would use tariffs if elected
Take it for what it's worth
The race within the election race is to sound tougher on China. The trade war has been a propaganda exercise in turning public opinion against China and that genie has undoubtedly left the bottle.
So I'm not sure that comments from Antony Blinken, the campaign's senior foreign-policy adviser, are necessarily telling on what will happen but here's what he's saying today:
- Biden would use tariffs in aggressively enforcing US trade laws if elected
- US-China Phase 1 trade deal has been "a debacle", doesn't address systemic issues
- Would work with allies to set technology standards
- Decoupling is unrealistic