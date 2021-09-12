Bitcoin drops, rallies higher. South Korea 'crackdown' old news catalyst.

Financial media report of a South Korea 'crackdown' seems to have been, at least partially, a catalyst for the BTC sell drop.

Reports say losses could be as high as $2.6bn, this due to a regulatory overhaul (comes intpo effeect September 24).





BUT ... This coming 'overhaul' is a well known piece of news. Its nothing new:

By Sept. 24, South Korea's numerous cryptocurrency exchanges will need to disclose risk management and partner with banks to ensure trading accounts are held by real people.

The rules, analysts say, could result in exchanges delisting hundreds of such "altcoins" as they vie for tie-ups with banks.

