BlackRock upgrades asset class outlook on equities to overweight

6 to 12 month asset view upgraded at BlackRock





Today US stocks are higher across the board with the NASDAQ index leading the way with a gain of over 1% currently (but off high levels).





A current snapshot of the market shows:

S&P index up 15.7 points or 0.43% at 3679.28



NASDAQ index up 123.6 points or 1.0% at 12501.50



Dow industrial average up 109 points or 0.32% at 30145.50

The Dow industrial average moved to an all-time intraday high earlier today at 30325.79, but has come back down. . The old high was at 30319.70 reached on last Wednesday.

BlackRock has upgraded their 6 to 12 month asset class outlook on equities to overweight on expectations that the coronavirus restart would accelerate, and rates would stay a low.