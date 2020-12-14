BlackRock upgrades asset class outlook on equities to overweight

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

6 to 12 month asset view upgraded at BlackRock

BlackRock has upgraded their 6 to 12 month asset class outlook on equities to overweight on expectations that the coronavirus restart would accelerate, and rates would stay a low.

Today US stocks are higher across the board with the NASDAQ index leading the way with a gain of over 1% currently (but off high levels).  

A current snapshot of the market shows:
  • S&P index up 15.7 points or 0.43% at 3679.28
  • NASDAQ index up 123.6 points or 1.0% at 12501.50
  • Dow industrial average up 109 points or 0.32% at 30145.50
The Dow industrial average moved to an all-time intraday high earlier today at 30325.79, but has come back down.  . The old high was at 30319.70 reached on last Wednesday.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose