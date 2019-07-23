Boris Johnson reportedly set to avoid an immediate no confidence vote in his new government
Huffington Post UK reports on the matterSays that Jeremy Corbyn will wait for a better chance to topple him after the summer recess instead. It's amazing how all the members of the media have already given the premiership title to Johnson. Would be funny if Hunt was announced, eh? ;)
In other news, we also see another resignation - even though expected - with Anne Milton resigning as apprenticeships and skills (education side) minister ahead of what seems to be an inevitable victory for Johnson.