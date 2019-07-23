Boris Johnson reportedly set to avoid an immediate no confidence vote in his new government

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Huffington Post UK reports on the matter

Says that Jeremy Corbyn will wait for a better chance to topple him after the summer recess instead. It's amazing how all the members of the media have already given the premiership title to Johnson. Would be funny if Hunt was announced, eh? ;)

In other news, we also see another resignation - even though expected - with Anne Milton resigning as apprenticeships and skills (education side) minister ahead of what seems to be an inevitable victory for Johnson.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose