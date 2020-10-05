Boris Johnson spokesman: UK wants more 'realism' from EU on fisheries

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Johnson's spokesman:

  • Investigation underway over glitch in virus testing numbers
  • We need to work as quickly as possible to reach an agreement on Oct 15
  • We want to make sure our financial services industry remains competitive
Speaking of financial services, it looks more and more to me like it's going to be a shrinking industry for the long haul. London has bet its economy on it but even with a good Brexit deal, that's going to be a tough spot to be in.

