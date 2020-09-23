Breonna Taylor grand jury results due at 1:15 PM ET

Grand jury report on case to be presented to the Circuit Court Judge

The results of the investigation into whether officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor is scheduled to be announced starting at 1:15 PM ET in Louisville Kentucky. The report will helped to shape whether officers will be charged in her death.





The 1st part of the announcement will have the grand jury present its report on the case to a Circuit Court Judge. That will take place at 1:15 PM ET.





The 2nd part will have Daniel Cameron, the Kentucky Atty. Gen. hold a news conference to discuss the results of the grand jury proceedings. The press conference is expected to begin near 1:30 PM ET







The results are expected to give details about what investigators found and answer the central question on whether any of the officers may face charges.







The governor declared a state of emergency ahead of the announcement, and has announced a curfew in the city.





The decision could cause more tension and with it, could lead to some additional anxiety in the stock markets. Politically, it could also split the GOP and Democrats, and lead to further delays in any stimulus measures.







The NASDAQ index is currently trading down 107 points or -0.99% at 10854.20. That is off the lows at 10800.14.







The S&P index is currently trading down 19.5 points or -0.59% at 3296.05. It's low reached 3283.26.







The Dow industrial average is trading down 67 points or -0.25% at 27221.10. It's low reached 27135.81.





Update: A Grand Jury has indicted 1 officer on criminal charges, including three counts of wanton endangerment.

