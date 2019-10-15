Brexit: Closer to a deal, but not an exit

Brexit path still remains unclear





From Thursday last week and the announcement of a potential Brexit way forward the betting market odds of a 'no-deal Brexit' have dropped from ~17% to ~13%.





A 2019 Brexit however is only ~33% priced in ,up from ~32% on Thursday last week.





This tells us that the market expectations are for another delay to Brexit as the most likely outcome from here. This makes sense when you consider the outstanding issues still remaining, which include the following issues:



