Brexit: EU negotiating team reported to head to London tomorrow

EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, likely to join on Thursday and Friday

This, according to a tweet by BBC political correspondent, Laura Kuenssberg.





It looks like Brexit talks are back on the menu again this week and that will likely offer more volatility to the pound over the next few days.





Cable still sitting little changed on the day now at 1.2986 currently after falling from a test of the 16 September high @ 1.3007 to a low of 1.2958 in the past hour.