Brexit - EU responds to UK PM BJ's letter - a polite middle finger. As expected.

Hapless UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent a pleading letter to the EU with no new ideas.

'Hope'? LOL. 

EU response reported in the UK press, nothing new here either:
  • "There was a two and a half year negotiating process in which the EU compromised, including on the question of the backstop," a well-informed source told the Guardian.
  • "The withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation and the backstop is not open for change. A legally operable backstop to avoid a hard border remains central to the withdrawal agreement for the EU27."
