Brexit - EU responds to UK PM BJ's letter - a polite middle finger. As expected.
Hapless UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent a pleading letter to the EU with no new ideas.
'Hope'? LOL.
EU response reported in the UK press, nothing new here either:
- "There was a two and a half year negotiating process in which the EU compromised, including on the question of the backstop," a well-informed source told the Guardian.
- "The withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation and the backstop is not open for change. A legally operable backstop to avoid a hard border remains central to the withdrawal agreement for the EU27."