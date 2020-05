Canadian building permits data for April 2020





Largest drop since October 2008



Permits fell 13.2% in March (revised to -13.4%)

Single family permits -35.9%

Multi-family +4.8%

Non-residential -21.5%



There is no big surprise here but the open question is how much of that demand for construction is pent-up to be released over time, and how much is gone forever.