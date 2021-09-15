Canada August CPI +4.1% vs +3.9% expected

Core measures (YoY)Like everywhere else, durable goods are a main driver of inflation. Here are some y/y numbers on key items:

Passenger vehicles +7.2%

Furniture +8.7%

Household appliances +5.3%

Services inflation has been picking up, which is what you would expect in the reopening. Prices for services rose for the fifth consecutive month and up to 2.7% y/y from 2.6%. Hotels (+19.3%) are a major reason why.





There are enough categories at high levels here to get the BOC worried, with shelter costs set t continue rising for many months.



