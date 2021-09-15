Canada August CPI +4.1% vs +3.9% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Canadian August 2021 consumer price index data:

Canada CPI chart
  • prior 3.7% year on year
  • CPI MoM +0.2% vs +0.6% last month. Estimate 0.1%.
  • Excluding gasoline CPI increased 3.2% year on year vs 2.8% prior
  • Gasoline +32.5% y/y
  • Full report
Core measures (YoY)
  • Median 2.6% versus 2.6% last month. Estimate 2.6%
  • Common 3.3% versus 1.7% last month. Estimate 1.7%
  • Trimmed 1.8% versus 3.1% last month. Estimate 3.1%
Like everywhere else, durable goods are a main driver of inflation. Here are some y/y numbers on key items:
  • Passenger vehicles +7.2%
  • Furniture +8.7%
  • Household appliances +5.3%
Services inflation has been picking up, which is what you would expect in the reopening. Prices for services rose for the fifth consecutive month and up to 2.7% y/y from 2.6%. Hotels (+19.3%) are a major reason why.

There are enough categories at high levels here to get the BOC worried, with shelter costs set t continue rising for many months.
Canada CPI components

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose