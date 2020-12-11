Canada capacity utilization for the 3Q 76.5% vs. 78.0% estimate

Canada capacity utilization for the 3rd quarter of 2020

Prior quarter came in at 70.7% revised higher from 70.3%



capacity utilization increased to 76.5%. That was less than the 78% estimate. Your near is down -6%



manufacturing utilization rate rose to 75.3% from 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manufacturing is down 3% year on year.



construction rose to 87.2% from 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Construction is down -3.6% year on year



capacity utilization rate in the oil, gas and mining sector fell to 67.9% from 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. That is down -13.4% year on year





A rebound but last than expectations from the Covid influenced 2nd quarter. The year on year data is also lower for most of the industries.

