Canada's PM Trudeau announces the first batch of coronavirus vaccine has arrived

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

CAD Prime Minister via tweet:


His follow up tweet is even better:

  • This is good news. But our fight against COVID-19 is not over. Now more than ever, let's keep up our vigilance. Keep wearing your masks, washing your hands, avoiding gatherings, and using #COVIDAlert. Download it here:


