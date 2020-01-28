Case-Shiller November US 20-city house price index +2.55% y/y vs +2.4% y/y expected

Prior was +2.23% y/y (revised to +2.22%)

Prices up 0.48% m/m vs +0.4% exp

National index +3.45% y/y vs +3.25% prior

There are plenty of signs pointing to a pickup in the US housing market. That's exactly what you would expect with a good jobs market and lowered interest rates. With coronavirus driving down rates even further at the moment, expected a continued bump through January.

