CDC's Redfield: Tide beginning to turn on southern Covid outbreak
CDCs Redfield speaking
Some good news for Covid.
- the tide is beginning to turn on southern Covid outbreak
- virus deaths should start dropping next week
- middle America is getting stuck with infections
The news has helped to push stocks even higher. The S&P index is currently trading at new session highs at 3389.89.. That is also just above the all-time high close at 3389.78. The all-time intraday high reached 3399.54 in trading yesterday. The NASDAQ index is already above its all-time high closing level at 11,210.84