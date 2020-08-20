CDC's Redfield: Tide beginning to turn on southern Covid outbreak

CDCs Redfield speaking

  • the tide is beginning to turn on southern Covid outbreak
  • virus deaths should start dropping next week
  • middle America is getting stuck with infections
Some good news for Covid. 

The news has helped to push stocks even higher. The S&P index is currently trading at new session highs at 3389.89.. That is also just above the all-time high close at 3389.78. The all-time intraday high reached 3399.54 in trading yesterday. The NASDAQ index is already above its all-time high closing level at 11,210.84
